Louise Richter Oct 20, 2022 3 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DANVILLE — Louise Richter, 92, died at 1:16 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at home.Private graveside services will be held at Danville National Cemetery, Danville. Robison Chapel, 103 Douglas St., Catlin, is in charge of arrangements. Trending Food Videos Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Videos