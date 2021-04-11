CHAMPAIGN — Louise Jane Schmidt, age 94, died on April 3, 2021, in Champaign. She was born on Dec. 31, 1926, to Frank and Hilda Gallagher of Pesotum. She married Harold Schmidt on Feb. 23, 1949. He preceded her in death in 1975.
She is survived by her 10 children: Stephen (Eileen), Karen Smith, Dan (Susan), Connie Masters, Barb (Daryl) Vandeventer, Paul (Carol), Sara Rogers (Rick Rybarczyk), Mary Richmond (Mark Jackson), Theresa Newman, and Tom (Lucinda). She is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters: her twin sister Lois Moore and Mary Thinnes (passed away April 7, 2021); and many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her parents, a sister and a brother.
Louise graduated from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing. She enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling and playing cards.
Her funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 16, at St. Mary's Church, Pesotum. Visitation will be one hour before services at the church. Memorial donations may be made to an organization of the donor's choice.