LODA — Louise R. Thompson, 82, passed away peacefully at 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon (March 23, 2021) at home on Bayles Lake. Her loving and dedicated family were by her side.
Visitation for Louise will be from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, March 29, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Gary Fairchild officiating.
Louise was born on March 29, 1938, in Madison, Wis. She was the first daughter of Ernst and Dorthea Rosenberg Rintelmann. Louise married Raymond (Murph) Thompson on Aug. 19, 1961, in Theinsville, Wis., and then the adventure began.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Raymond “Murph” Thompson; sister, Nancy A. Lee of Paxton; sister-in-law, Linda (Frank) Page of Sibley; and several nieces and nephews.
Louise was preceded in death by her parents.
Louise began her teaching career in 1961 in St. Joseph. She was an educational consultant and was well known around the world, especially in the Boston area, where she lived with her husband from 1976 to 2018. Louise retired in 2010.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Louise Thompson Education Fund. The mailing address is 1014 Parker Terrace, Loda, IL 60948. Online condolences and memories can be shared with the family at rosenbaumfh.com.