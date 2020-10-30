ST. JOSEPH — Louise Wann, 94, of St. Joseph passed away at 2:14 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 27, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
No services have been set at this time. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is in charge of arrangements.
Louise was born Dec. 8, 1925, in Stanton Township, the daughter of Roy and Dena (Ackermann) Carmien. She married Henry L. Wann in 1948. He preceded her in death in 2016.
She is survived by her children, Connie Cardinale of Urbana, Bonnie Willis of Peoria and Brian Wann of St. Joseph; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one sister, Janet Heath of Ogden.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Karen; one grandson; four brothers; and two sisters.
Louise enjoyed life and family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Carle Hospice. Online condolences may be left at freesefh.com.