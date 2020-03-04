RANTOUL — Lovilas Davis, 53, of Rantoul passed away Thursday afternoon, Feb. 20, 2020, at Salem Township Hospital, Salem.
Mr. Davis was born to Mary Davis Trawick and Lovilas Davis Sr. on Dec. 15, 1966, in St. Louis. He graduated from Rantoul Township High School in 1985. He was also a graduate of Eastern Illinois University.
Mr. Davis worked at various factories in Rantoul, but he was most passionate about the role he held at Lincoln Challenge Academy, where he was a case manager for at-risk youth, helping them to gain valuable life, academic and job skills. He was a driving force for the youth today and an advocate for trying to change young men's and women’s lives.
Although Mr. Davis did not have children of his own, he was a father figure to most, showing them to respect themselves, reminding them that they were someone, and confirming his love for them daily. He traveled all over Illinois to save lives and make a difference. He was also an educator who taught weekend classes, educating doctors, teachers and lawyers about the power of being a mentor.
Mr. Davis was preceded in death by his father, Lovilas Davis Sr.; mother, Mary Davis Trawick; and sister, Angela Davis.
He is survived by his aunts, Bessie Gill, Sherline Houston, Barbara Houston, Gwendolyn Edwards, Dorothy Davis and Mookie Davis, all of St. Louis; godmother, Zenobia Watson; godchildren, Amber Foster, Jamiah Foster and Jimmy Nixon Jr.; lifetime friend, Mary Foster; brother (nonbiological), Omer Wilkins; and a host of cousins and friends. He is also survived by his beloved dog, Cream.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Lincoln Challenge Chapel One, 310 Borman Drive, Rantoul. A funeral service will begin after the visitation at 1 p.m., and the repass will follow in the lower level of the church.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.