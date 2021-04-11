ROSSVILLE — Lowell Ray Eells, 89, of rural Rossville passed away at 4:35 p.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born Jan. 26, 1932, in rural Rankin, the son of Harold and Elizabeth (Shinneman) Eells.
He graduated from East Lynn High School. Ray served in the Army and was in the Korean War as a machine-gunner and was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge. He later served as a military police officer. He was one of five brothers to serve our country.
After service in the Army, he graduated from Eastern Illinois University, where he met and married Sara Williamson on Nov. 1, 1958. Ray and Sara were able to enjoy nearly 30 years together until Sara’s death on Oct. 12, 1988.
To this union was born a son, David Wayne (Lori) Eells of Rossville, and two daughters, Jacqueline Leigh (Clark) Potter of Alvin and Elizabeth Faye (Mick) Braddock of Rossville. They survive.
Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Natalie (Will) Rayfield, Dani (Nate) Boyer, Clayton (Angelica) Potter, Lauren (Jordan) Stream, Anthony Eells, Whitney Braddock, Cody Eells and Lyndey (Tyler) Selsor; nine great-grandchildren, Jacy and Brynlee Boyer, Charly and Bradly Rayfield, Deiter Weisgerber, Kendyll Selsor, Loreli and Isla Stream, and Baby Stream, due June 2021; one brother, Donald (Nancy) Eells; three sisters, Maxine Houmes, Leona Houmes and Lois Harness; two sisters-in-law, Jeanette Eells and Shirley Eells; and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his friend Leona York.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Edson Eells, Jerry Eells and Dick Eells; three brothers-in-law, Dale Houmes, Ron Harness and Sharon Houmes; one sister-in-law, Phyllis Eells; one niece, Susan Eells; and two nephews, Greg Eells and Kevin Eells.
Ray taught industriala-art classes for 35 years at East Lynn High School and Bismarck-Henning High School. He was a member of the Rossville United Methodist Church. He was also a member of Rossville American Legion Post 733, where he served in the Color Guard, and an officer for many years and a member of VFW Post 1826 in Hoopeston.
Ray enjoyed spending time with his family and helping perform any task that needed done. He was an avid fan of Indiana University, where he attended many games to watch his nephew Scott Eells play basketball for Bobby Knight. In his younger years, Ray enjoyed horseback riding with family and friends. He also enjoyed building and refinishing old furniture.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at the funeral home, with Pastor Chris Quick officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery, rural Alvin, with military rites accorded by Hoopeston American Legion Post 384.
Memorials may be made to American Legion Post 733, 502 N. Chicago St., Rossville, IL 60963, or Rossville United Methodist Church, 116 Maple St., Rossville, IL 60963.
Please visit anderson-funeral-home.com to view Ray’s eternal tribute page and to offer condolenced to the family.
Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston, is handling arrangements.