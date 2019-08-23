BELLA VISTA, Ark. — Lowell W. Davis Jr., 88, of Bella Vista, Ark., formerly of Sidney, died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019.
He was born June 7, 1931, in Hollywood, Calif., to Lowell W. Davis Sr. and Mildred Davison Davis.
After retirement from the Air Force Reserves and Trans World Airlines, he moved to Bella Vista with his wife of 56 years, Betty Lou (Harvey) Davis. He was an active member of Highlands Church and enjoyed golfing, bowling and traveling.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.
Lowell is survived by his four children, Rhonda Davis of Bella Vista, Jackie (Davis) Stone of Kansas City, Kan., Dan Davis of Osawatomie, Kan., and Kevin Davis of Indianapolis; as well as five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Memorial services were held at Highland Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Highlands Church, 371 Glasgow Road, Bella Vista, AR 72715.