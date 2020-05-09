FARMER CITY — Lowell West Dickey, 94, of Farmer City passed away at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday (May 5, 2020) at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
A private family funeral and Masonic service will be held Monday, May 11, 2020, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City, with the Rev. Mark Wilkerson officiating. Private family burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign, with military rites accorded. There will be no visitation.
Memorials may be made to the Activities Department at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello. Make checks to the Piatt County Nursing Home, 1111 N. State St., Monticello, IL 61856, and please note Activities Department in your check memo.
Lowell was born on Dec. 9, 1925, in Fairfield, a son of Ralph and Muriel Smith Dickey. His younger years growing up on the farm gave him a lifelong love of the outdoors, farming and gardening. His country life showed in his values and compassion for others.
His carpentry skills were acquired while building a home for his family in 1950, alongside his father-in-law and brothers-in-law. Those superior craftsman skills suited him all his life as he preferred doing his own work and working various outdoor jobs in his spare time.
Lowell was a 1943 graduate of Moore High School, Farmer City. He entered the U.S. Army in 1944 and spent one and a half years in Rhineland Central Europe battles. He was decorated with a Good Conduct Metal, Purple Heart, Bronze Star and Distinguished Unit Badge.
Lowell went to work at Clifford-Jacobs Forging Co., Champaign, in 1948, and worked there until his retirement in 1993.
Lowell is survived by his children, Michael (Linda) Dickey of Lombard, Judith Mitchell of Monticello and Susan (Tim) Morrow of Champaign. The highlight of his children’s summers were two-week-long vacations that took the family to different parts of the country each year.
He has eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. These grandchildren and great-grandchildren were one of Lowell’s greatest joys and they always brought a huge smile to his face when he saw them or talked about them. His children have fond memories of him romping and giving the grandchildren cart rides behind the riding mower.
Lowell was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Marc Dickey, and two brothers and two sisters. Lowell dearly loved his brothers and sisters, always making time to visit and keep in touch with them. There were many fun-filled family reunions that took place each summer at the Scottish Rite campground at Lake Bloomington.
Lowell spent the last five years of his life in the Piatt County Nursing Home, and his family is deeply indebted to the caring staff working in the facility. Lowell found new friends with the staff and the residents.
He was given the unofficial title of Resident Assistant of Activities, always participating and helping in the Activities Department. His presence will be missed. Lowell will be long remembered and deeply missed by not only his family, but also by his many friends.
Lowell was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church, Urbana; Farmer City Masonic Lodge 710 and a past master of the lodge; Kenilworth Lodge 60 Knights of Pythias, Farmer City; Joe Williams American Legion Post 55, Farmer City; and Fred G. O’Malley Post 6190 VFW, Farmer City.