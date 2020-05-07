Lowell West Dickey May 7, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FARMER CITY — Lowell West Dickey, 94, of Farmer City died at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday (May 5, 2020) at Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, 106 N. Main St., Farmer City. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers