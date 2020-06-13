MAHOMET — Lowetta Jane (Bain) McDaniel, 80, of Champaign passed away Friday (June 12, 2020) due to complications from a stroke.
Jane was born to Edgar Lowell Bain and Saraetta (Biggs) Bain on Nov. 3, 1939. She graduated from West Frankfort Community High School in 1957 and married Donald L. McDaniel on Feb. 16, 1958. She was employed until retirement as office manager for the Champaign County Soil and Water Conservation District.
She is survived by her husband, Donald L. McDaniel of Champaign; son, David L. McDaniel of Champaign; brother and sister-in-law, Eddie and Becky Bain of Savoy; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Charles and Sharon McDaniel of West Frankfort; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, mother and sister, Patti Annette Bain.
No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family gratefully requests memorials in her name be made to either Mahomet United Methodist Church or Chamapiagn County Humane Society. Arrangements are being handled by Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820.