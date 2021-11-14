BROADLANDS — Loyal “Doc” Davis, 92, of Broadlands passed away Thursday (Nov. 11, 2021) at Newman Rehabilitation & Health Care Center, Newman.
Loyal was born on April 28, 1929, in Vermillion County, the son of John D. and Ethel A. (Arnold) Davis. Loyal grew up in the Collison area and graduated from Armstrong High School in 1947.
He married Evelyn L. Liggett on June 25, 1950, in Catlin. She preceded him in death in February 2013, as did two brothers, Edward and Charles.
He is survived by three sons, Ronald (Julie) Davis of Crawfordsville, Ind., Richard (Barbara) Davis of Champaign and James (Connie) Davis of Oakwood; one brother, Glenn Davis of Danville; one sister, Mary Boyer of Fort Collins, Colo.; seven grandchildren, Jacelyn (Joel) Ranney of Advance, Ind., Anna Davis of Elkhart, Ind., Tony (Tiffany) Davis of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Christian, Michael and Brandon Davis of Morning Sun, Iowa, and Kaylyn Davis of Oakwood; and five great-grandchildren.
Doc worked mostly in agriculture, the last 23 years as an equipment set-up and field mechanic for Courson’s International Harvester dealership in Allerton before retiring in 1983. Loyal and Evelyn and their three young sons moved to Broadlands in September 1961, where Evelyn taught English at both Homer and ABL High School.
Loyal was an active member of Broadlands Community Church for 60 years. He was a Master Mason in the Broadlands Masonic Lodge and was the lodge secretary for many years. He enjoyed watching his sons play school sports and spending time with his grandchildren. He especially enjoyed working outside at home and mowing his yard on his Cub Cadet mower. He also liked to fish and put together jigsaw puzzles.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at Kirby Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., Homer. There will be a one-hour visitation starting at 10 a.m. with the funeral service starting at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, also at Kirby Funeral Home. Pastors Trevor Otting and Kathy Murphy will officiate. Burial will be in Stearns Cemetery, Fithian.
The family would like to thank all the staff at the Newman HRCC for their kindness, patience and outstanding care of Loyal the past four months. Memorials to Broadlands Community Church.