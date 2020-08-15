FISHER — Loyd H. Sloat, 96, peacefully passed away Monday (Aug. 10, 2020) at home in Fisher.
His loving family had the privilege and honor of caring for him in his last days.
A private family graveside service will be held at Willowbrook Cemetery, Fisher. Pastor Glenn Hart will officiate, and military honors will be accorded by the Fisher Amvets Post 52.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City, is assisting the family with their arrangements.
Loyd was born July 31, 1924, in Fisher, a son of Gardner and Agnes Buck Sloat. He married Violet Mae Lowery on April 25, 1948, in Gibson City; they were married for almost 50 years. She passed away Nov. 8, 1997. He married Anna Sue Spencer on April 25, 2003, in Okeechobee, Fla.; she survives.
Also surviving are his four children, Phyllis Sloat of Champaign, Steve Sloat of Fisher, Stanley (Jeanne) Sloat of Fisher and Jayne (Glenn) Hart of Fenton, Mo.; five grandchildren, Amy (Greg) Hedrick, Amanda Hart, Dustin (Anela) Hart, Jacob (Breanna) Hart and Michele Schultze; three great-grandchildren, Jaxon Hart, Aria Hart and Cassandra (Christian) Fekete; and his sister, Shirley Blankenship.
He was preceded in death by six brothers and one sister.
Loyd entered the military service in 1943. He was a corporal in the U.S. Army and was proud to serve his country during World War II. He was a union carpenter and all-around handyman. He retired from the University of Illinois at an early age to enjoy hunting, fishing, camping, boating and restoring antique cars. Loyd and Violet chose to raise their family in Fisher, where he was a resident for over 60 years.
Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at rosenbaumfh.com.