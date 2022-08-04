GLASFORD — At 2 p.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022, Lt. Col. (Ret.) Anthony A. "Tony" Wirth, 56, of Glasford went to be with his Lord and Savior.
Tony was born July 29, 1965, at Mercy Hospital in Champaign to William Wirth Sr. and Ellna (Laughlin) Collins-Wirth. Tony was raised in Seymour.
He is survived by his father, William Wirth Sr. (wife Marilyn); a daughter, Miranda Wirth Drollinger (husband Blake, children Mason and Stella); a son, Anthony "TJ" Wirth II (children Sophia and Lucas); and two brothers, William "Billy" Wirth (wife the late Geri Wirth, children Joshua and Joseph Wirth (wife Hannah) and Sam Logan) and Donald Wirth (wife Tammy, children Don Jr., Andrea and Logan).
Tony was preceded in death by his grandparents; mother, Ellna (Laughlin) Collins-Wirth); a daughter, Hannah Faith Wirth; and a cousin (and college roommate), Brian Bacon.
Tony was touched by and touched the lives of many in his community throughout the course of his military career, and most of all his children and grandchildren and multitude of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at Hinds Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, at Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church, Champaign. Pastor Rob Adams will officiate. Burial with full military honors provided by Albert Parker American Legion Post 620 will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
As a 1983 graduate of Mahomet-Seymour High School, Tony began his military career by enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps prior to being commissioned as an Army officer. Upon being commissioned from the University of Illinois in 1988, Tony embarked on his Army career. Tony was a highly decorated career Army officer (having served in time of war), retiring in December 2008.
After 20-plus years of serving his country, he traveled the world as a procurement manager for Caterpillar and was an adjunct professor. Upon his retirement, Tony relocated to Glasford and founded Wirth Farms and Logistics, continued to serve his country as an Army consultant and was an avid advocate for fellow veterans. Upon the time of his passing, Tony enjoyed farming his land, helping his neighbors and spending time with his family.
This intelligent and worldly man loved his fellow soldiers, God and his family. As of late, Tony stated often, “Family is a haven in a complex world.” God's love for him, love from and for his family, and service to country is what he valued most as he transitioned home to be with his Lord.
Tony impacted many lives and enjoyed many adventures/travels, but his greatest hope was that his family and friends would “see the power of God and faith in him as he strived to acquire genuine peace.”
Well done, Lt. Col. (Ret.) Anthony Alexander Wirth I. As the hymn states, “If we could look upon heaven's scenes, we would find Tony standing guard." HOO-AH!
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Bement, have the honor to serve the family of Lt. Col. Anthony A. Wirth.