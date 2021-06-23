CHAMPAIGN — Luanna Mae Olson (Divine), 80, of Champaign, formerly Clinton, passed from this life on Monday (June 21, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born to Edith (Young) and Buel Divine on June 22, 1940, in Lamar, Mo. They preceded her in death. Luanna married Jim Olson on Nov. 29, 1963. Jim preceded her in death.
She is survived by two brothers, Keith (Lynn) Divine of Lamar and John (Kerry) Divine of Joplin, Mo.; and two sisters, Bonda (Bill) Rawlings of Lamar and Theresa Jo (Doug) Faubion of Forsyth, Mo.
She is also survived by three daughters, Julie (Rob) Panicali of Carol Stream, Amy Olson (Angela Bennet) of Bartlett and Sarah Olson of Peoria; and one son, Dan (Stacy) Olson of Champaign.
She was Grandma Lu to four grandchildren, Laura and Elizabeth Panicali and Nathan and Savanna Olson.
Mrs. Olson spent her lifetime teaching and caring for youth. She retired from teaching elementary school in 2000 after many years of service. She also loved teaching Sunday school, which she did for most of her life. Over the years, she was a 4-H leader, a coach, and volunteered often in the community.
Later in life, she loved to scrapbook and remained an active member and secretary of the Champaign County Home and Community Education (CCHCE). She was as member of the CU Church.
There will be a visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign, with the funeral service at 5 p.m. There will be an additional funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at Daniel Funeral Home, 1201 Broadway St., Lamar, Mo., with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Peace Valley Cemetery, Anderson, Mo.
Memorials may be made to Little Galilee Christian Assembly, Clinton, and Heartspring School, Wichita, Kan. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.