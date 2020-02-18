WHITE HEATH — Lucas Daniel Matthews, 26, of White Heath, formerly of Wheaton, passed away at 11:50 a.m. Sunday (Feb. 16, 2020) at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, Mo.
Lucas was born June 19, 1993, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, the son of Daniel B. and Laurel D. (Heltzel) Matthews.
Lucas is survived by his parents, Daniel and Laurel Matthews of White Heath; brother, Army Pvt. Jimmie Jay Matthews of Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.; sister, Michelle J. Matthews of Bement; and grandmother, Mary Sue Heltzel of Pryor, Okla.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Carl D. Heltzel and Byron S. and Katryna Matthews.
Lucas was a 2011 graduate of Monticello High School, served as team manager for many sports and was well loved by friends and family. He worked as a bank teller/teller supervisor and was a member of the First Mennonite Church of Urbana.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, with Pastor Craig Sweet officiating. Interment will be held in Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the MHE Coalition at www.mhecoalition.org.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.