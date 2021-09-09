DANVILLE — Luciell Bailey, 104, of Danville passed way at 1:45 a.m. Wednesday (Sept. 8, 2021) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
Luciell was born Sept. 11, 1916, in Kentucky, to Frank and Lillie Luttrell. She married Barton R. Bailey on May 2, 1946, in Danville. Luciell and Barton were avid travelers with visits to all 50 states, plus all provinces of Canada, Mexico and the Artic Circle.
Survivors include one son, Bart Bailey of Danville; several nieces and nephews; and lifelong neighbors, Olive Bailey, Brasel Rutan and the Wise family.
Her parents and two brothers preceded her in death.
Luciell was a graduate of Henning High School and retired from Sears.
There will be no memorial service, per her wishes.
Memorials may be made to Central Christian Church in Danville. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center assisted her family with arrangements.