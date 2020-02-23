CHAMPAIGN — Mary "Lucille" Armstrong, 94, of Champaign died at 4:54 a.m. Thursday (Feb. 20, 2020) at Clark-Lindsey Village, Urbana.
There will be a funeral service at 11 a.m. Feb. 24 at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Ivesdale.
Lucille was born Aug. 22, 1925, in Ivesdale, a daughter of Arthur and Estelle (Boyle) Whalen. She married George Armstrong on April 2, 1945. He died Dec. 12, 1981, and Lucille has been alone, strong and independent ever since.
She took great pride in the fact that she could get everything done. She was also living in her own house, taking care of herself until very recently.
Survivors include one son, Dan (Nila) Armstrong of Clay City, Ind.; two daughters, Mary (Jerry) Byrd of Sidney and Julie Judy of Hoopeston; five grandchildren, Jennifer (Jon) Daly, Allison (Terry) Moffitt, William (Chelsea) Byrd, Jason (Jenny) Judy and Rodney (Jamie) Judy; six great-grandchildren; one sister, Gertrude Cannon of California; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, Howard, Arthur and Mike; and one son-in-law, Larry Judy.
Lucille was a longtime member of St. Matthew's Catholic Church in Champaign and was a proud Irish Catholic her whole life. She also enjoyed gardening, quilting and taking care of her family and the Ivesdale community.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.