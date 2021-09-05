EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Lucille (Brooks) Eble, age 99, of Evansville, Ind., and a recent resident of Carriage Crossing in Champaign, passed away Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Carle Hospital in Urbana.
Lucille is survived by her daughter, Glenda Sue Henderson; son, Timothy Eugene Eble (Elizabeth); brother, Michael Carlin (Elizabeth); grandchildren, Robert Adam Henderson (Jacqueline), Timothy Nicholas Henderson (Dora Hernandez), Sarah Lucille Eble (Christopher Leddy), and Matthew Timothy Eble (Emmaline); and great-grandchildren, Benjamin Matthew Eble and Danielle Lucy Rose Henderson.
Lucille is preceded in death by her husband, Roscoe H. Eble, who passed away in 2002; parents, Albert and Birdie Brooks; sister, Eveline Hoffman; and brother, Everett Brooks.
Lucille was born July 19, 1922, in Webster County, Ky., to Albert and Birdie (Carnal) Brooks. Growing up in the country, Lucille greatly enjoyed her trips to visit her grandparents, which required a trip on a horse-drawn wagon. Lucille’s childhood upbringing in a small farm town instilled in her a strong work ethic and can-do attitude.
Lucille was quick to respond to her nation’s call during World War II, and she became one of the famous “Rosie the Riveters” building airplanes for the Allied forces. This was both a dangerous and critically important job to the war effort, in which Lucille was proud to participate. She briefly transitioned post-war to a welding position and held this job until beginning a family. She devoted the next two decades to raising her two children and assisting her husband Roscoe in his independent bread sales business. In the 1960’s Lucille managed and operated their mom-and-pop grocery in Henderson, Ky., meticulously keeping track of the books.
Lucille had a huge heart and was the anchor for her family who valued every day they were able to spend with her. Lucille was a doting grandmother to her four grandchildren and was overjoyed to become a great-grandmother twice over. She was just as kind and generous with her friends. She was also previously a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ. Her children and grandchildren will fondly remember her love of card games and fierce competitive spirit.
Among her other hobbies of reading and spending time with friends, Lucille was a skilled craftsman when it came to cooking, crocheting, and sewing. Many of her loved ones have her to thank for their beautiful blankets and scarves made with her handiwork.
Lucille always had a thirst to learn. Not one to be intimidated by a new challenge, in her late 80s she wanted to learn how to conduct research using a computer. Even in her final three weeks she was with us, as Lucille was adjusting to her new home at Carriage Crossing in Illinois, she was interested in learning to play euchre, a new card game to her, in order to join her new fellow residents at their weekly card game.
Lucille will be missed but never forgotten.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Her burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that gifts be made to Meals on Wheels of Evansville, Inc., 3700 Bellemeade Ave., Suite 113, Evansville, IN 47714.
Arrangements are being handled by Boone Funeral Home East Chapel – A Family Tradition Funeral Home, 5330 Washington Ave., Evansville, IN.
