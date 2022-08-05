URBANA — Lucille Wikoff Carlyle, 94, of Urbana passed away at 11:35 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 2, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy, with the Rev. Dick McGuire officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. before the funeral at the funeral home.
She was born April 27, 1928, in Waukegan, a daughter of Joseph J. and R. Hazel Wilton Rhymer of Antioch. She was raised on the family dairy farm south of Antioch, a place she dearly loved.
Lucille attended a one-room country schoolhouse through eighth grade and then graduated from Antioch High School. Growing up, she became an accomplished pianist and saxophone player. She enrolled at the University of Illinois in the fall of 1945 in piano performance. She continued throughout her life to play for enjoyment.
In 1946, while at the UI, she met the first love of her life, Charles Wikoff of Urbana. They were married from March 9, 1947, until his death in December 1987. They had a happy life together raising two kids, Joan Lucille and Robert Wesley. After retirement, they loved to travel, golf and be with grandkids.
In 1988, she met the second love of her life, William F. Carlyle. They were married from Feb. 12, 1989, until his death in February 2022. From this marriage, she gained two wonderful children, Sandra Hickman and Doug Carlyle. They also loved to travel, taking trips around the world to exotic places and riverboat cruises in Europe. When home, they played golf and socialized with their many friends and attended Illini football games.
Lucille loved to sew, knit, entertain friends and family, cook and play bridge. While at the UI, she was initiated in 1945 to Theta of Sigma Kappa social sorority. She developed many close friendships that continued throughout her life. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Urbana, the Illini Quarterback Club and Sigma Alpha Iota honorary music fraternity.
Surviving are her children, Joan L. (Jim) Sheppard of Urbana, Robert W. (Linda) Wikoff of Houston, Sandra (Bert) Hickman of Woodridge and Doug (Peggy) Carlyle of Tarpley, Texas; 10 grandchildren, Brian (Stacey) Scott of Tolono, Melissa (Will) Calkins of Longmont, Colo., Shannon (Mathis) Weatherall of League City, Texas, Kelli Wikoff of Houston, Jacob Wikoff of Austin, Texas, David Hickman of Naperville, Leslie Ashmore of Philadelphia, Jane Learing of Kimberly, Wis., Megan (Cory) Nichols of Kerrville, Texas, and Sarah Carlyle of Houston; 14 great-grandchildren, Liam and Connor Calkins of Longmont, Colo., Caden, Camrin and Charlie Scott of Tolono, Brooks Landrum of Memphis, Tenn., Evan Learing of Kimberly, Wis., Ethan, Carter and Logan Hickman of Naperville, Rowan Ashmore of Philadelphia, Annalise and Liam Nichols of Kerrville and Wren W. Wikoff-Iligan of Houston; a great-great-grandchild, Norah Landrum of Memphis; two cousins; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by both husbands and her parents.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Champaign County Humane Society. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.