CATLIN — Lucille (Kepling) Corbin-Wilson, 84, of Sierra Vista, Ariz., formerly of Catlin, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022, at home.
Lucille was born on June 7, 1938, in Catlin to Albert and Dorothy Scarlet Kepling.
Lucille was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Dorothy Scarlet Kepling; three husbands, Earl Dean Runyon, Robert Earl Corbin and Walter Wilson; her partner, James Kidd; and a son, David Allen Runyon.
Lucille is survived by three sisters, Alma Moody of Oakwood, Barbara Livingston of Urbana and Sandra Miller of Danville; two children, Gary Runyon and wife Denise of Wilcox, Ariz., and Susan Isaak and husband Richard of Hutchinson, Kan.; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.