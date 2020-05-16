URBANA — (Margaret) Lucille Ferguson, 99, of Urbana passed away Thursday (May 14, 2020) at Brookdale Senior Living, Urbana.
Her private graveside funeral will be held at Enon Cemetery, rural Ashmore. Arrangements are by Harper-Swickard, Charleston.
Memorials may be made to Brookdale Senior Living, 1706 E. Amber Lane, Urbana, IL 61802; Glenwood Assisted Living, 1709 S. Division St., Mahomet, IL 61853; Harbor Light Hospice, 332 Marion Ave. N1, Forsyth, IL 62535; or donor’s choice.
Lucille was born Oct. 2, 1920, in Coles County, a daughter of Ross and Alma (Williams) Chism. She married Robert M. Ferguson in 1942. He preceded her in death Feb. 1, 1996.
She is survived by their children, Sharon (Bill) Taylor of Mahomet, Lonnie (Ellen) Ferguson of Argenta, Charlotte (Chuck) White of St. Joseph, Don (Kelli) Ferguson of Washington, Ill., and Kevin (Christine) Ferguson of Geneva; eight grandchildren, Michelle Auten of Virginia, Chad Taylor of Arlington Heights, Dawn Patrick of Lake Mills, Wis., Wendy Pfeil of Millstadt, Dion Ferguson of Fairfax Station, Va., Becky Dietrich of Springfield, Ohio, Jim Ferguson of LeRoy and Hannah Ferguson of Aurora; 15 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Jeannie Hawkins of Charleston and Nadine Blagg of Mattoon.
She was preceded in death by seven brothers, Chauncey, Harold, Robert, Dale Dean, Larry, Garry and Howard; two sisters, Shirley Pankey and Joan Seaborn; and a grandson, Brian White.
Lucille was a member of the Lutheran Church of Mahomet. She retired from Carle Hospital, where she had worked in the Dietary Department for many years.
She loved decorating cakes and won several first-place prizes at the Illinois State Fair. She loved crafts, flowers, cooking and taking care of everyone else. She was also a female MacGyver. She could fix anything!