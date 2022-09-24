SAVOY — Lucille M. Jones, 97, of Urbana passed away Wednesday (Sept. 21, 2022).
Lucille was born on Dec. 13, 1924, in Button Township of Ford County. She was the daughter of William Everett and Ella (Peterson) Vaught. Her parents preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Viva and Helen, and two brothers, Ernie and Lyle.
Lucille married James C. Jones in 1948 at the Methodist Church in Rankin. James preceded her in death in 2013.
Lucille is survived by three sons, Kenneth of Urbana, Russell (Judy) of Champaign and Harold (Mary) of Leroy. She is also survived by one grandson, Branden (Trinity) of South Carolina. Lucille is also survived by many special cousins, nieces, nephews, their families and friends, who thought she was an angel.
Lucille attended the Wilson Grade School in rural Loda. She then attended Rankin High School. Lucille graduated from Paxton High School in 1942. She attended the Illinois Commercial College in Champaign. Lucille worked as a bookkeeper for several businesses over the years and retired from Stipes Publishing in 1990.
Lucille was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Urbana for many years. She was currently a member of the First United Methodist Church in Urbana.
Lucille enjoyed her family activities, watching softball and baseball games, attending Drum and Bugle Corps contests, attending band contests and attending country music concerts.
Services will be at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S Philo Road, Urbana, on Monday, Sept. 26, at 11 a.m. with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. The Rev. Jeff Stahl will officiate. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
The Jones family is taking the opportunity to thank the staff at C-U Nursing & Rehab and Traditions Hospice for their kind service.
Memorials may be made to the Urbana First United Methodist Church or the Champaign County Humane Society. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.