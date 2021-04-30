MAHOMET — Lucille Poehler, 95, of Mahomet passed away at Carle Foundation Hospital on Monday (April 26, 2021).
A graveside service will be held at Mount Olive Cemetery, Mayview, on Saturday, May 1, at 1 p.m.
Lucille was born at home on July 15, 1925 in Montrose, to parents William and Mary Krick. They preceded her in death. She graduated from Effingham High School and married her first husband, Eugene Poehler, in 1943. He preceded her in death.
During her career, she worked as a secretary for various firms, the last being a secretary at the University of Illinois, where she retired. In her early married years, Lucille loved to go fishing. She was an avid organist and piano player at church, weddings and went on to win the state championship playing the piano in a duet with her friend. Lucille loved to listen to gospel music, which is where she met her husband, Terry Kammermann. Lucille loved play bingo, watching the Country Music Television network with her husband, and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Urbana.
Survivors include her husband, Terry Kammermann; sisters, Delores Knotts of Charleston and Berdina Bragg of Florida; and four nieces.
