URBANA — Lucinda “Lucy” Holley died peacefully on Saturday (July 30, 2022) in hospice care at Meadowbrook Health Center.
She is survived by her partner, Mary Kraus; siblings, Jean and Mark Holley (all of Urbana); nephew, Nathan Holley (Birdie) of Fennville, Mich.; and niece, Kayti Kawachi (Brent) of Peoria.
Her parents, Bertrand and Janet Finlayson Holley of Charleston, preceded her in death.
Lucy was born in Charleston, graduating from Charleston High School, where she co-hosted a radio program and edited the yearbook. Subsequently, she attended the University of Illinois, where she completed her B.S. and M.S. degrees. She taught speech classes at Northern Illinois University and then worked at Alcoa in the Quad Cities and in Danville. She was a devoted animal lover and was hoping to be reunited with her dogs and cats. Her twinkling blue eyes, ready wit and generous laugh will be remembered by those whose lives she touched. She loved her Lab Ladies; her corgis; current dog, Half-Pint; anything purple; and Gilmore Girls.
Donations in her name can be directed to local animal shelters or the Humane Society. A memorial service will be planned for a future date.