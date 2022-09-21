URBANA — Lucy Holley of Urbana died at 9:05 a.m. Saturday (July 30, 2022) at Meadowbrook Health Center, Urbana.

Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at Renner-Wikoff Chapel & Crematory, 1900 S. Philo Road, U.

Trending Food Videos

Trending Videos