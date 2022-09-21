Lucy Holley Sep 21, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save URBANA — Lucy Holley of Urbana died at 9:05 a.m. Saturday (July 30, 2022) at Meadowbrook Health Center, Urbana.Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at Renner-Wikoff Chapel & Crematory, 1900 S. Philo Road, U. Trending Food Videos Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Videos