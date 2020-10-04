RANTOUL — Lucy Annie McGinnis, 84, passed away Thursday (Oct. 1, 2020) in Rantoul.
She was born on Nov. 14, 1935, in Lilbourn, Mo., to Sylvan E. and Mildred L. (Bennett) Utsler. Lucy married Dwain Lee McGinnis on Nov. 17, 1972, in Lodge.
Lucy is survived by her children, Deborah Grenko and Marshall (Connie Lettimore) Bartley; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her sons, Curtis Dale Bartley and James Warren Bartley; a grandson, Nevada Lee Enno; and her brother, Aaron Utsler.
Lucy enjoyed reading books, assembling jigsaw puzzles and embroidery.
A private graveside committal will be held at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign.
