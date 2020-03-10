URBANA — Beatrice Lucille "Lucy" Roark, 94, passed away Thursday (March 5, 2020) in Urbana.
Lucy was born March 22, 1925, in Louisville, Ill. She was the third of nine children born to Henry Daugherty and Beulah (Fugate) Daugherty. She joins her family at rest, along with her loving husband, Harley Roark, and beloved son, William H. Devore. She was previously married to William L. Devore (deceased).
She leaves her grieving daughters, Janice (James) Thomas of Pesotum and JoAnn (Daryl) Hottman of Champaign, and her daughter-in-law, Valerie Devore of Phoenix. Granny Lucy was adored by her six grandchildren, Rachel (John) Peaspanen, Morgann (Chris) Quilty, Shannon Thomas, Mary Thomas, Vicki Devore and Sam Hottman; and five great-grandchildren, Caleb Devore, Tyler Schwartz, Nicholas Thomas, Evan Peaspanen and Brianna Quilty.
Lucy loved gardening, bluegrass music, the Cubs and her family. Our lives are richer for having called her our own, and though we miss her now and always, we take comfort in knowing that she was able to see the Cubs win the World Series, and has gone home to sing once more with her parents and her sisters and brothers, Dorothy Griffy, Mildred Griffy, Lois Habbe, Donna Ashley, James Daugherty, Ralph Daugherty, Gary Daugherty and Delbert "Bert" Daugherty.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign, with funeral service to immediately follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Champaign County Humane Society.
