CHAMPAIGN — This notice honors the life of Lula D. Lynch, who transitioned to be with Jesus on Friday (July 19, 2019).
She was born Nov. 7, 1931. “Mom” (as we call her) had seven children (five boys, two girls). One of her sons has passed. She leaves a legacy of six children, 17 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.
Mom gave up her personal aspirations and became a loving servant unto her children. The legacy she leaves with her children is rooted and grounded in Jesus Christ.
Lula D. Lynch, Testatrix in Champaign County Circuit Court Case #2018MR888.