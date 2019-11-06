SAVOY — Luradine Benson, 67, of Savoy, formerly of Chicago, died at 2:48 pm Sunday (Nov. 3, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Grove Street Church of God In Christ, 501 E. Grove St., Champaign. Bishop Robert L. Perry Jr. will officiate. Burial will be at 1 pm Thursday, Nov. 14, in Forrest Home Cemetery, Chicago. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Perry's Twin City Mortuary Service, 110 W. Vine St., Champaign, is in charge of arrangements.