ATWOOD — Lydia May Binion, 63, of Atwood died Friday (Nov. 6, 2020) at home. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Arthur Cemetery, Arthur. Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 66 E. U.S. 36, Atwood, is in charge of arrangements.