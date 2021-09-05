ST. JOSEPH — Lyla L. Schmall, 90, of St. Joseph, formerly of Champaign, passed away at 6:45 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 2, 2021) at Pleasant Meadows Senior Living, Chrisman.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, at Bellflower Cemetery, Bellflower. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is in charge of arrangements.
Lyla was born Aug. 27, 1931, in Gibson City, the daughter of Henry and Fern (Bone) May. She married Donald Schmall on Dec. 10, 1961, in Gibson City. He preceded her in death on Nov. 26, 2003.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Jim) Schmall-Ross of St. Joseph; granddaughter, Addison Ross; two brothers, Donald May and Ed May; and one sister, Delores Rutledge.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Lyla retired from the University of Illinois Department of Admissions and Records. She was also active in bowling, having served as the secratary for the Champaign-Urbana Woman's Bowling Association for 30 years.
Condolences may be left at freesefh.com.