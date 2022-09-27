MONTICELLO — Lyle Don Antonio, 74, of Monticello passed away at 2:47 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Kindred Hospital in Peoria.
Lyle was born Jan. 29, 1948, in Joliet to Lyle and Martha (Bolino) Antonio. They preceded him in death.
He was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Walter A. Paulsen; a sister, Shirley Antonio Weber; and a brother, David Paulsen.
His children and grandchildren were the sparkle in his eyes. He is survived by his loving children, Sarah (Jeff) Antonio Wollenweber of Bloomington and Craig Antonio of St. Joseph; three grandchildren, Lynnae, London, and Lincoln Wollenweber; a sister, Kathy (Paulsen) Leyes of Marseilles; a brother-in-law, Dick Weber of Florida; and a special friend, Suzanne Johnson of Monticello.
Lyle attended Moffet one-room school and Union Township grade school Odell. He graduated from Dwight High School in 1966 and attended Winston Churchill College, Pontiac. He graduated with a bachelor's of science in business from Eastern Illinois University, Charleston, in 1970.
Lyle began his working career as a Kroger manager in Bloomington and Decatur. Later, he was the owner-operator of two White Hen Pantries and Hometown Pantries in Champaign-Urbana.
Lyle was happiest when he was riding his horses and motorcycles and spending time in the outdoors. He loved listening to country music and watching old Western movies and enjoyed nature. He had fond memories of his time growing up on the family farm with his mom and stepfather, brother and sisters. He would always be a farmer at heart.
He cherished his time with his family and especially phone calls and visits with his children and grandchildren. His grandchildren could always make him laugh.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at the First Baptist Church of Bloomington, 2502 E. College Ave, Bloomington.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the School for Therapeutic and Recreational Riding, 3180 Mount Zion Road, Decatur, IL 62521.
