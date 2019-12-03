ST. JOSEPH — Lyle K. Dillman, 88, of St. Joseph passed away at 6:56 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Heartland Senior Living of Neoga.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave. St. Joseph. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Pastor Mike Mack will officate. Burial will be in Locust Grove Cemetery, Philo.
Lyle was born Feb. 28, 1931, in Philo, the son of Jewel and Ruth Dilley Dillman. He married Stella May Guillford in Norfolk, Va., on Oct. 24, 1949. She preceded him in death on Sept. 5, 1992.
He is surivied by his children; daughter Connie Dorsett of Peyton, Colo., and son Lyle K. Dillman Jr. of St. Joseph; brother Glen R. Dillman of Sidney; two grandchildren, Nigil and Katie; three great-grandchildren, Dorian, Raysa and Rowen; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, sister Dorothy Koch, and brother William Dillman.
He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War from August 1948 to June 5, 1953. He was employed by the University of Illinois Transportation Department for 32 years.
Lyle's hobbies were motorcycles and country music.
Memorials may be made to Living Word Family Church, P.O. Box 799, 1000 Park Ave., St. Joseph, IL 61873.