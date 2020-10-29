URBANA — Lyle Edwin Gill, 61, of Urbana passed away at home at 10:40 a.m. Friday (Oct. 23, 2020).
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel & Crematory, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana, with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana.
Lyle was born May 30, 1959, in Urbana, the son of Lyle J. and Dorothy (Woliung) Gill.
He is survived by his daughters, Amanda M. Smith of Atlanta, Ill., and Nicole E. Gill of Urbana; sisters, Elaine Mullvain of Mahomet and Lois Oleson of Macon, Ga.; and grandchildren, Rylie C. Smith and Rhett C. Smith.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Lyle graduated from Urbana schools and retired as a forklift operator at SuperValu after 26 years.
