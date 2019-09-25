URBANA — Pershing Lyle Gravlin, 75, of Urbana passed away at 5:05 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 21, 2019) at home, surrounded by family.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Eastlawn Burial Park, Urbana. Pastor Dave Ashby will officiate. A celebration of life will follow from 2 to 5 p.m. at Hilton Garden Inn Convention Center, 1501 S. Neil St., Champaign.
Lyle was born in Watseka on June 6, 1944, to parents Pershing G. and Kathryn (Allsteadt) Gravlin. They preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death was his sister, Janice Brown.
On June 27, 1965, Lyle married Janet Sue Hays in Urbana; she survives. Also surviving are their children, Jennifer Gravlin (Eric Little) of Maitland, Fla., and Joanna Griffin of Tolono; granddaughters, Allison Griffin and Stephanie Griffin of Tolono; and nieces, Cindy Richardson (Galen) of Monticello, Ky., and Jamie Ray (Pete) of Berea, Ky.
Lyle was a graduate of Urbana High School, Class of 1962. He worked for his family-owned carpet installation company as well as for Carpetland and Carpet Weavers. Lyle retired after 47 years. In the 1970s, Lyle worked as a part-time deputy for the Champaign County sheriff’s office.
Lyle’s passion was his family and spending time with his granddaughters, Allison and Stephanie.
He enjoyed hunting, reading and tending to his farm, where he had planted 500 oak trees. He was also a member of the NRA.
Memorial contributions in Lyle’s honor may be made to Prairielands Council, Boy Scouts of America, 3301 Farber Drive, Champaign, IL 61822; or to the Minds in Motion Program at First United Methodist Church, 210 W. Church St., Champaign, IL 61820. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.