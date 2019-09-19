SAVOY — Lyle Lester Knott passed away in Savoy on Tuesday (Sept. 17, 2019) at the age of 93.
He was born Nov. 13, 1925, in Decatur. His family moved to Charleston when Lyle was 5 years old.
Lyle was predeceased by his parents, Frank Knott and Martha Orlusky Knott; brother, James “Jay” Knott; sister-in-law, Evelyn Ringo Johns; brother-in-law, Robert Wilson Johns; and Michael Lord, his son-in-law.
Lyle is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Barbara Ringo Knott. They were married on April 2, 1947, in the First Methodist Church in Charleston.
Lyle is lovingly remembered by his children, Dan (Helen) Knott of Cookeville, Tenn., Rebecca Lord of Springfield and Lyle Alan (Patti) Knott of Champaign; grandchildren, Melissa Knott Mendoza, Michael and Ross Lord and Bryn and Taylor Knott; great-grandchildren, Justin Smith, Christian Worlein and Emma Mendoza; niece, Evelyn “Bitsy” (Phil Booher) Johns Mourning; sister-in-law, Delores Knott; and nephew, Robert William (Diana) Johns.
Lyle graduated in 1947 from Eastern Illinois University in Charleston with a B.S. in chemistry. He went on to earn an M.S. in chemistry from the University of Missouri in Columbia in 1950. Lyle dedicated 36 years of his life to education, first as a teacher and coach and then as a superintendent. He retired as superintendent of the Jamaica school district, Sidell, in 1986. Lyle then worked for Country Companies as a crop adjuster for 10 years until 1996.
Upon retirement, Lyle could finally enjoy his love of gardening and yard work full time. His flower beds at his home in Sidell were beautiful, immaculately kept and enjoyed by all. The freedom of retirement also allowed him to study the Bible in depth, a lifelong passion. He was a longtime active member of Sidell United Methodist Church.
Visitation will be held at Sidell United Methodist Church, 202 S. Chicago St., Sidell, on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., with the funeral service to follow. Jie Wu will officiate. Burial will be in Rest Haven Memorial Gardens, Mattoon.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Sidell United Methodist Church, 202 S. Chicago St., Sidell, IL 61876.
Condolences may be made at morganmemorialhome.com.