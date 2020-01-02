GIBSON CITY — Lyllus “Lou” Cunningham, 99, of Fisher went to be with the Lord on Sunday morning (Dec. 29, 2019) at Heritage Manor of Gibson City.
She was born Feb. 12, 1920, in Fisher, a daughter of Roy Lewis and Mary “Molly” (Hanners) White. They preceded her in death.
Lou graduated from Fisher High School in 1939. She was a member of the Fisher Church of Christ and attended River Valley Church of Christ regularly.
Upon graduation from high school, she worked as a secretary at the University of Illinois.
She also worked as a “Rosie the Riveter” at Curtiss Wright in Cincinnati, Ohio, until 1941, choosing to stay home when her daughter, Lynn, was born March 12, 1945.
She married Kenneth “Coot” Cunningham on Nov. 2, 1941, in North Carolina. He preceded her in death Jan. 9, 1979.
Seven sisters and five brothers also preceded her in death.
She is survived by her daughter, Lynn (John) Hobbs of Fisher; two grandsons, Todd (Laura) Hobbs and Troy (Dawn) Hobbs; a granddaughter, Kelly (John) Kroppman; eight great-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Lou loved to read, work crossword puzzles and play cards. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
A memorial service will be at 11:30 Thusday morning, Jan. 2, 2020, at River Valley Church of Christ, Fisher. The Rev. Andy Baker will officiate. The family will greet friends from 11 until the service starts.
Memorials may be made to River Valley Church of Christ. Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.