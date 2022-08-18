URBANA — Lyman L. Rogers Jr., 78, of Sidney passed away Saturday (Aug. 13, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born in Metropolis, the son of Lyman and Mary Rogers Sr. He married Malea Jane McGraw on Dec. 5, 1980, in Champaign, and she survives.
He is also survived by his daughters, Victoria Rogers, Chelsea Auterson (Jerrod) and Pamela Rogers; and five grandchildren, Anthony, Abby, Tyler, Candice and Harley.
Lyman was a mailer and distributer for The News-Gazette. He served in the U.S. Navy and enjoyed fishing.
Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.