NEWMAN — Lynda Fraser Albin, 68, longtime resident of Newman, passed away at the OSF hospital on Saturday (Jan. 1, 2022).
She is survived by Robert Albin Jr., whom she married in December 1984 in Santa Cruz, Calif.; four children, Deanne (Curt) Hutchison, Travis Albin, Sarah (William) Hickman and Thomas (Meghan O’Halloran) Albin; seven grandchildren, Justin, Jordin, Lyndzy, Oliver, Parker, Justin H. and Shelby; and five great-grandchildren, Trinity, Ava, Adien, Bently and Lexie.
Lynda was born on March 30, 1953, in Rochester, N.Y. Her parents, Jack Fraser Sr. and Charlotte Thomas Fraser, preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death are her grandson, Nathan Paul Hickman, and sister-in-law, Theresa Pidkaminy Fraser.
Surviving are her siblings, Bill Fraser, Sharon Burd, Ruth Williamson, Jack Fraser Jr., David Fraser and Ellen Brunet; and sister-in-law, Barbara Albin.
The family will have a private celebration of life at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Lurie Children's Hospital (give.luriechildrens.org/site/SPageServer?pagename=donate_main&nav=0&_ga=2.143349045.1695183385.1641252374-218226116.1641252374).