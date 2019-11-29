MONTICELLO — Lynda Charvat Elson passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at 4:55 a.m. at her home in Monticello. She was 76 years old and was survived by her husband, Bob Elson, and her four children, Barry Elson, Christy (Eric) Cummings, Karry (Becca) Elson, and Lori (Destin) Dasher. She had 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Lynda was born on March 10, 1943, in Decatur. Her parents were Doyne Niehouse and Eugene Charvat. She had two brothers, Rodney and Eugene, and three sisters, Gina, Latricia and Debbie.
She was married on Jan. 4, 1962 in Decatur.
She worked at General Cable in Monticello for 32 years and retired from there when they closed. She enjoyed bowling, crocheting, counter cross stitching and traveling with family.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home in Decatur. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., inurnment will follow in Graceland Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Make-a-Wish Foundation.
