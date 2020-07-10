RANTOUL — Lynda Lee Franzen of Rantoul passed away at her home on the afternoon of Thursday, July 9, 2020.
She was born April 6, 1937, in Taylorville, a daughter of Glenn and Isabel (Simpson) Clements. She married Howard “Sonny” Palmquist and had three children, Brett (Teresa) Palmquist of Wintersville, Ohio, Christy Laswell of Rantoul and Shannon Franzen of Rantoul. She then married Norman Franzen and had a son, John (Candy) Franzen of Gifford.
Also surviving are 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Lynda was a graduate of Manual High School in Peoria in 1955. She worked at Caterpillar for many years and then at the Rantoul IGA for numerous years. She later retired from custodial work at Carle Hospital in Urbana. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Flatville.
Lynda loved her family but none more than her grandchildren!
Private graveside services will be held at the Huls Cemetery at a later date.