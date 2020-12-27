Lynn Knaus Dec 27, 2020 18 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ARCOLA — Lynn Knaus, 66, of O'Fallon, Mo., formerly of Arcola, died at 1:30 p.m. Friday (Dec. 25, 2020) at her home. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Shrader Funeral Home, 204 N. Locust St., Arcola. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos Buy Flowers