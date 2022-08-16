TOLONO — Lynn Edward Montgomery, 79, of Tolono passed away Monday (Aug. 15, 2022) at home after a courageous battle with COVID-19 and cancer.
He was born March 15, 1943, to Sherman and Helen (Bretzlaff) Montgomery. He married Judy (Ruhnow) Montgomery on April 30, 1966.
He leaves behind his wife of 56 years, Judy; a son, Mark (Debbie) Montgomery of Tolono; a daughter, Mindy (Donnie) Spencer of Tolono; four grandchildren, Tyler Spencer, Kelsey Montgomery, Cody Montgomery and Travis Spencer; a great-granddaughter, Oakley Spencer; a brother, Gary (Theresa) Montgomery; a brother-in-law, Jim (Rhonda) Ruhnow; a niece; and several nephews.
Lynn graduated from Unity High School in 1961. He served in the Army National Guard from 1964 to 1970. He retired from the Illinois Department of Transportation after 29.5 years. After retirement, he worked for Up Church Consultants and the Champaign County Highway Department.
He enjoyed going to car shows, NASCAR, hunting and fishing. He was a longtime member of the Champaign County Bassmaster’s Club and the Champaign-Urbana Bass Club.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., Tolono, followed by a graveside service at Craw Cemetery, Sadorus, with Pastor Matthew Montgomery officiating.
Memorials can be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Sadorus, or Carle Hospice.
A special thank you to the Carle Infusion Department, Carle Hospice, Dr. Rowland and staff at Carle Cancer Center. Condolences may be offered at freesefh.com.