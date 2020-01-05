THOMASBORO — Lynn Yeazel Myers, 68, of Thomasboro died peacefully early Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, after a seven-month battle with lung cancer.
She was born June 2, 1951, to Joseph S. and Rosemary (Wiley) Yeazel. She had one brother, Dale S. Yeazel. All three preceded her in death.
Lynn attended Champaign schools, graduating from Champaign Central High School in 1969. She attended Illinois State University, where she earned a B.A. in English and hearing impairment in 1972. She later earned a master's in English at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in 1980.
Lynn taught seventh-grade remedial reading and English for more than 30 years at Urbana Middle School. She also taught English writing at Parkland Junior College for 15 years.
Lynn is survived by her husband, Robert, whom she married June 16, 1973, at First Methodist Church Champaign. She and Robert had been high school sweethearts.
She is also survived by her in-laws, Dale and Vernell Myers of Champaign; her sister-in-law, Karen and Joey Hager of Round Lake Beach; and a niece and nephew.
Together, she and Robert raised and showed Collies in national show competitions, producing numerous champions and winning the Collie Club of America National Show in 1990. Lynn was an active member of the Collie Club of America, Collie Health Foundation, Champaign Sportsman Club, Chamco Sams RV Club and Illinois RV Good Sam Club. She was a lifetime member of the Danville Kennel Club and a founding member of the Midwest Stewards Association. She enjoyed camping and traveling with Robert and friends.
There will be a celebration of life get-together from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at First Methodist Church, 210 W. Church St., Champaign.
Gifts and donations may be made in memory of Lynn to the Collie Health Foundation or Mills Cancer Center, 509 W. University Ave., Urbana.
Cremation arrangements have been made through Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. Please join her family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.