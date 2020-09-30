THOMASBORO — Joseph "Lynn" Stayton, 78, of Thomasboro died at 2:05 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 26, 2020) at Heritage Health, Hoopeston.
There will be a graveside funeral service at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
Lynn was born on Jan. 9, 1942, in Champaign, a son of Joseph and Myra (Benner) Stayton. He married Nellie "June" Stappenbeck on Oct. 27, 1963, in Mahomet. She survives and resides at Eagles View in Rantoul.
Survivors include three daughters, Myra (David) Melanson of Baden, Pa., Diane (Marshall) Day of Urbana and Veronica O'Bryan of Champaign; two grandsons, Dalton and Nathan; and one brother, Larry (Karen) Stayton of Homer.
Lynn graduated from Homer High School in 1961 and attended David Rankin Trade School in St. Louis. He was an avid fan of both NASCAR and Fighting Illini sports. Lynn also had a large vegetable garden and enjoyed making dandelion wine.
