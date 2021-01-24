HOOPESTON — M. Arlene Miller, 91, of Hoopeston passed away at 10:11 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 19, 2021) at Carle Hoopeston Regional Medical Center.
Arlene was born on Jan. 15, 1930, in rural East Lynn, to Richard and Rae (Rusk) Hatfield. She graduated from East Lynn High School. On Nov. 13, 1965, she married Lowell Miller at First Presbyterian Church, Hoopeston. He preceded her in death on Dec. 26, 2010.
Her parents; five brothers, Harlan, Ronald, Robert, Earl and Jim; and an infant sister, Mary Elizabeth, preceded her in death.
Surviving are two sisters, Jean Eighner and Margaret Sims, both of Hoopeston, and many nieces and nephews.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Hoopeston, joining on March 30, 1958. She served her church as elder, deacon, paying treasurer and receiving treasurer. For 33 years, she was a bookkeeper and office manager for local contractors.
Arlene was a life member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority, a charter member of the Hoopeston Hospital Auxiliary and served as its first treasurer. She also served as Hoopeston city treasurer for 18 years. She was active in the local chapters of the American Cancer Society and United Way, as well as a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and Hoopeston Historical Society. She and her husband delivered SAMS meals for many years.
A virtual funeral service will take place at noon Saturday, Jan. 30, on the Hoopeston First Presbyterian Church website. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, no visitation, public service or graveside activities will take place at this time. A celebration of life gathering will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hoopeston First Presbyterian Church, 915 E. Orange St.; Hoopeston Public Library, 110 N. Fourth St.; Hoopeston American Legion Post 384, 502 E. Penn St.; or an organization of the donor’s choice.
The family has entrusted Blurton Funeral Home to assist them in honoring Arlene’s life. Condolences may be shared with the family on her everlasting memorial page at blurtonfuneralhomes.com.