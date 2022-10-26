CHAMPAIGN — M. Berniece Herriott, 103, of Champaign passed away at 4:30 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 23, 2022) at the Green House of ClarkLindsey, Urbana.
Mrs. Herriott was born on June 21, 1919, in State Center, Iowa, the daughter of Oscar and Ella (Alexander) Forte. She moved to Champaign in 1935 and graduated from Champaign High School in 1939. She married Merle F. Herriott of Champaign at the First Baptist Church of Champaign on Sept. 1, 1940. He passed away on June 25, 1985. She later married Carl Ledbetter in June 1994. He passed away in 1996.
Surviving is her son, Mark (Marianne) Herriott of Champaign; stepdaughter, Carol Anne Ledbetter McNamara of Broken Arrow, Okla.; four grandchildren, Dean Herriott of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Deborah Rene (Brian) Stumph of Parrish, Fla., Allison (Lee) Fritz of Gilbert, Ariz., and John (Lindsay) Herriott of Chicago; and five great-grandchildren, Taylor Lee Downey, Natalie Shay Stumph and Brody Thomas Stumph of Champaign, Claire Evelyn Fritz of Gilbert, Ariz., and Davis Asher Herriott (born Sept. 17, 2022) of Chicago.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father; brothers, J.D. and Arlie Forte; husbands, Merle (June 25, 1985) and Carl Ledbetter (Feb. 14, 1996); daughter-in-law, Donna J. Herriott (Sept. 23, 2010); and her oldest so, David B. Herriott (Sept. 16, 2022).
Mrs. Herriott retired from the University of Illinois Department of Dairy Science Extension Urbana-Champaign in 1983. After retirement from the UI, she helped her husband in the family business, Herriott’s Rental, until his death in 1985.
Once fully retired, she enjoyed 30 years of wintering in Venice, Fla., returning yearly to Champaign for the summers and fall. Over the years, she became a great tour guide while entertaining family and friends by taking them to the great shelling beaches of the west coast of Florida as well as the wintertime Southern Gospel concerts.
She was a member of Stratford Park Bible Church of Champaign. The family requests memorials be made to Stratford Park Bible Church, 2801 W. Kirby Ave., Champaign, IL 61821. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.