CHAMPAIGN — Marcella Celene Smith, 93, passed away Wednesday (Oct. 6, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born on Dec. 31, 1927, in Nokomis, to Edward Francis and Marcella Margaret (Doughtery) Aylward.
Celene is survived by her children, Anthony Edward (Dee) Smith, Richard Alan (Nancy) Smith, Dennis James (Beverly) Smith and Alice Jean Taylor; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Loretta Kibler.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Myron Blaine Smith; great-grandchild, Olin Smith; brothers, Edwin Aylward, Leon Aylward, Arthur Aylward and Eugene Aylward; and sisters, Rosemary Morris and Anna Lorraine Aylward.
Celene married Myron Smith on Sept. 8, 1951. She was a licensed practical nurse. Celene was employed by Cole Hospital, and she spent many years working in the labor and delivery department at Burnham City Hospital. She finished her medical career at Mercy Hospital. Celene loved watching the Cardinals, cross-stitching, playing bingo, playing cards, camping, traveling and going on vacations. She loved to have her family around her.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Grandview Memorial Gardens, 4112 W. Bloomington Road, Champaign, IL 61822. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made in Celene’s name to the NICU unit of Carle Foundation Hospital.