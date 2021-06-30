CHAMPAIGN — M.D. Pelmore was born on Feb. 22, 1937, in Port Gibson, Miss., to Jimmie and Joanner Spiller Pelmore. He was the youngest of 10 children of that union. He moved to Illinois with his family around the tender age of 8.
M.D. graduated from Urbana High School and was extremely active in sports. He was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame for football and track. He held the school’s football record for rushing until his nephew, Mark Pelmore, broke his record.
He married Ruthie Butler, and that union produced two children, Martin and Loresia. He later married Dorothy Jean Johnson on July 3, 1965. That union produced two children, Danis and David. He later married Emma Williamson.
He was a dedicated and faithful employee of United Parcel Service (UPS) in Urbana for over 25 years. He was proud to be a “Buster Brown.” He loved driving for UPS until he retired on Aug. 1, 1996.
He was a pillar in the community, receiving multiple awards for his public and civic work. He was a founding member of the Fifth and Hill Street initiative/project.
M.D. was a master mason of Lone Star Lodge 18, obtained the rank of grand inspector general (33 degree) United Supreme Council (Menelik Consistory 49, A.A.S.R.).
M.D. accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of Morning Star Freewill Baptist Church.
M.D. was called home to get his crown of Glory on Friday (June 25, 2021).
He leaves to cherish the memory of his life his four children, Martin (Ina) Pelmore of Las Vegas, Loresia Ried of Fremont, Calif., Danis (Laneeda) Pelmore of Champaign and David Pelmore of Indianapolis; 16 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Sylvester, Leroy, Jimmie Jr., Leruth and William; and his beloved nephew, the Rev. Dr. Phenues Bush. He was also proceeded in death by four sisters, Mollie E. Pelmore, Lue Ethel Hinds, Elizabeth Johnson and Nellie Smith. In addition, he was also proceeded in death by his soulmate and loving wife, Dorothy Johnson Pelmore.
A celebration of life will commence at 2 p.m. Friday, July 2, at Stone Creek Church, 2502 S. Race St., Urbana, IL 61801. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the start of the service. Burial will be in Lincoln Memorial Gardens, Urbana. Leek & Sons Funeral Home, Urbana, is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to leekandsonsfuneralhome.com.