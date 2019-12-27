SAVOY — Margaret Evelyn "Mimi" Bergland, 98, of Savoy passed away at 9:24 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at home at The Windsor of Savoy, Savoy.
She was born Jan. 7, 1921, in Bloomington (raised in Mansfield), the daughter of Frederick D. Treseler and Florence Wolf-Treseler.
She was a resident of The Windsor of Savoy for nearly 30 years, which was something she was very proud to say.
She was recognized for her volunteer work, in her 80s, for local charities such as Empty Tomb.
Mimi had a love for music. She was a talented pianist and would tickle the ivories almost every chance she got. She loved the musical stylings of the big-band greats like the Glenn Miller band and Lawrence Welk. She enjoyed going to the movies to see silver-screen legends such as Carey Grant and Kirk Douglas. She would happily take anyone who was willing to go but especially loved taking her nieces.
Her heart's home was the family cottage in Onekama, Mich. It is a very special place that has over 100 years of wonderful memories that are shared throughout our family and friends. In that space, she was able to indulge in some of her other favorite things: famous cocktail parties, bird-watching, cross-stitching and cooking.
She was an incredible storyteller and was never one to shy away from adding a touch of drama and or humor to every story she told. She could tell jokes like no other, most of which she found while reading through her daily News-Gazette. Her favorite jokes were happily collected in a folder from which she would lovingly turn to when given any opportunity, whether a lull in conversation or just the simple fact that she wanted to tell you one.
You could often find her reading a good crime mystery, love story or biographies about people she found interesting or influential. She stayed current with Illinois athletics, mostly basketball and football. Another pastime of hers was sewing. She sewed her own clothing for years and made small handbags from the leftover material. After receiving a number of compliments from fellow residents and family members of residents, she started her "side business." She lovingly sewed handbags and gave them as gifts but also placed them on countertops around the Windsor and only asked for a few dollars for each. She was extraordinarily proud of her "side business" and the smiles that accompanied it.
There are more details to her long and wonderful life, and we know she would love knowing that we have taken up a considerable amount of space going on and on about her and some of her most favorite things. But it's best that we wrap this up.
Her many survivors include a stepdaughter, Martha Thomson, and her husband. Their beautiful children, her grandchildren (Karin, Rebecca, David and Kevin). Great-grandchildren and so on. A loving niece, Peggy, and her husband. Grateful great-nieces, Angela and Erin, and a great-nephew, Robert, and his family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis J. Bergland; parents; brother, Frederick C. Treseler; and niece, Marcia Siders.
A funeral service will be held at Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, on Jan. 7, 2020, at 4 p.m.
Per her wishes, donations can be made to Empty Tomb in Champaign and the Champaign County Humane Society. Online condolences can be shared with her family at morganmemorialhome.com.